Google confirms Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, launching this fall

Today Google officially launched the Pixel 4a, its newest low-cost Android phone. But that’s not the only new device that Google confirmed today.

Google has revealed that it’ll launch the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 this fall. Both phones will include 5G connectivity, and Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $499. No pricing for the Pixel 5 has been given, though.

Both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be available in the US, but Google isn’t revealing which carriers might offer the new phones.

Last year we saw T-Mobile launch the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 families, and so it’s definitely possible that T-Mo will carry either or both of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. T-Mobile isn’t selling the new Pixel 4a — though you can buy unlocked and bring it on to T-Mo — but that may have to do with the fact that the regular Pixel 4a lacks 5G connectivity, something that T-Mo has been placing a big focus on lately.

Google typically announces its new Pixel flagship phones in early October, so we could hear more about the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G in a couple months’ time. Stay tuned.

Source: Google