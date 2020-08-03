Google Pixel 4a official, now available for pre-order for $349

Last year, Google made a major addition to its Pixel family with the launch of the affordable Pixel 3a. Now Google is back with the even more affordable Pixel 4a.

The Google Pixel 4a is now official and it’s priced at $349, making it $50 cheaper than when the Pixel 3a launched last year. For that price you get the same 12.2MP camera with dual pixel phase detection autofocus that’s found in the flagship Pixel 4.

Around front is a 5.81-inch 2340×1080 OLED display with a hole-punch, which is a first for Google’s Pixel lineup. Inside that hole-punch is the 8MP selfie camera.

Moving inside, the Pixel 4a is packing a Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. There’s a 3140mAh battery powering the Pixel 4a and while there’s no wireless charging, Google has given the phone 18W fast charging support.

The body of the Pixel 4a features a polycarbonate unibody design. A fingerprint reader is located on the back of the device and on the top is a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a feature that’s missing from the flagship Pixel 4. If you’d rather rock out without headphones, the Pixel 4a does also feature stereo speakers.

On the software side, the Pixel 4a comes with Android 10. And because this is a Pixel, it’s guaranteed to get at least 3 years of Android OS and security updates.

The Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order from the Google Store ahead of its launch on August 20. Carrier availability will include Google Fi, US Cellular, and Verizon. However, T-Mobile customers can buy the phone unlocked from Google and bring it on to the T-Mo network if they’d like.

Network support for the Pixel 4a includes LTE bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/66/71. Up to 3x carrier aggregation and 2×2 MIMO support is included as well.

At just $349 with the Pixel 4 camera and Google’s commitment to software updates, the Pixel 4a looks like a really strong contendor for anyone in the market for an affordable new phone. There are some concessions made to help get that price down, like the lack of wireless charging, but overall it looks like a pretty solid package.

Are you thinking about buying a Pixel 4a?

Source: Google, Google Store