T-Mobile rebrands Sprint stores as it reaches another merger milestone

T-Mobile announced a couple of weeks ago that it would officially combine brands with Sprint on August 2. Today’s that day, and as expected T-Mobile has made a few changes to help welcome Sprint customers and employees to the T-Mo family.

Jon Freier, T-Mobile’s EVP of Consumer Markets, revealed that Sprint stores closed early yesterday to help transition them to T-Mo stores. Just like you see in the image at the top of this post, Sprint stores are having their sign replaced with a new, temporary sign to show that Sprint is now part of T-Mobile.

Tonight, we’re closing @Sprint stores early to prepare for the most monumental day in @TMobile‘s history! It’s bittersweet to turn off Sprint’s iconic yellow lights one last time, but we’re excited to emerge in the morning as one powerful, united #TMobile brand! #WeAreTMobile pic.twitter.com/OZayPfP9yt — Jon Freier (@JonFreier) August 1, 2020

With Sprint stores becoming T-Mobile stores, T-Mo touts that there are now more than 7,500 stores that can serve both T-Mobile and Sprint customers.

T-Mobile has also done some work to update its websites. Sprint.com now redirects to T-Mobile.com, and the T-Mo homepage now includes a banner near the top of the page to alert customers to the fact that T-Mobile and Sprint have merged.

There are still some remnants of the Sprint name, like on this Sprint account login page and on the MySprint app for Android and iOS. Still, this is a major milestone in the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, and it’s a big moment for the US wireless industry as a major carrier is going away.