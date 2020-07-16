T-Mo and Sprint will unify under the T-Mobile brand on August 2

Today T-Mobile took the wraps off of its latest Un-carrier move, Scam Shield, but that’s not the only big news that it shared today.

T-Mobile has revealed that on August 2, it will officially combine brand operations with Sprint. This means that T-Mo and Sprint will be unified under a single T-Mobile brand nationwide for the first time.

On that date, T-Mobile will be the single name for the combined company, so we should see the Sprint name fade away. Legacy Sprint stores will be rebranding to T-Mobile as well.

As part of this brand unification news, T-Mobile has also teased some new deals that are coming soon. “Execs foreshadowed new, aggressive offers to be unveiled next week … saving people money, challenging the competition and raising the bar for the industry,” T-Mobile said in today’s announcement.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert previously said that the T-Mo-Sprint brand unification would be happening mid-summer, and now we’ve got an official date for it. Ever since the merger was completed at the start of April, T-Mobile has been taking steps to integrate Sprint into T-Mo, including giving Sprint Galaxy S20 owners access to T-Mo’s 5G network, expanding T-Mobile Tuesdays to Sprint customers, and deactivating Sprint’s 2.5GHz 5G coverage, and this brand unification is the next big step in post-merger process.

Source: T-Mobile