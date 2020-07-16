T-Mobile Scam Shield is a set of free tools to help protect you from scammers

T-Mobile has been helping customers fight scam calls for a while now with features like Scam ID and Scam Block, but with its latest Un-carrier move, it’s kicking that fight up a couple notches.

T-Mobile Scam Shield is a new offering that actually consists of a few different features. That includes Scam ID, which will flag incoming calls that are suspected to be scammy as “Scam Likely” as well as Scam Block, which lets you block those calls from reaching your phone altogether.

Scam ID and Scam Block are free for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers, with no special device, plan, or app required. Sprint customers are getting it free, too, using the Call Screener app that used to cost $2.99 per line per month

The second part of Scam Shield is free enhanced caller ID. This used to be a feature that you’d have to pay for, but now T-Mobile is giving it to customers free so that they know who an incoming call is from. Plus, the feature uses the STIR and SHAKEN protocols to verify incoming calls from real people and businesses for carriers T-Mo has integrated with, which include Comcast, AT&T, and Inteliquent. When you get an incoming call from these carriers that’s confirmed to be a real person, you’ll see “Number Verified” on your screen.

Enhanced caller ID is free for T-Mobile and Metro customers as well as Sprint customers with the aforementioned Call Screener app.

Next up is T-Mobile Proxy. This is a free second phone number that you can give for contests, loyalty programs, or other times when you don’t want to give out your personal phone number. You don’t need a second device to use this Proxy number, and this second number also gets its own voicemail so it doesn’t clutter up your real voicemail inbox.

A Proxy number can be managed using the T-Mobile Digits app and can be shared with family. Customers on a T-Mobile Magenta, Magenta for Business, or Essentials plan can get one free Proxy number per account.

If scammers have already gotten your personal number and are pestering you there, T-Mobile will also give you a new number for free.

And finally, T-Mobile says it wants to help you protect your identity from scammers, too. Be ID Aware is a partnership between T-Mobile and McAfee that offers identity monitoring. With it, you’ll be notified if your personal info shows up on the dark web, and recovery specialists can help you if your identity is compromised, including with canceling and replacing credit cards.

T-Mobile and Metro customers can sign up for 12 months of Be ID Aware protection free between July 24 and August 31 while supplies last. Sprint customers can request it online right here.

All of these new features will be available in the new T-Mobile Scam Shield app that’s launching on July 24 on Android and iOS. Of course, you can manually enable Scam Block right now like you’ve been able to for a while now just by dialing #662# on your T-Mobile device.

Additionally, T-Mobile customers will be able to sign up for Scam Shield Premium, which is $4 per month or free with a Magenta Plus plan. Scam Shield Premium includes the ability to send certain categories of calls direct to voicemail, like telemarketers and political calls, plus “always block” lists. Also included is voicemail-to-text.

Sprint customers with an iPhone can download the upgraded Call Screener app on July 24 to get their own free scam ID and blocking plus caller ID. The app is preloaded on Android devices.

Source: T-Mobile (1), (2)