T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer a free Whopper, photo prints, and more next week

After encountering an issue with the free Popeyes chicken sandwich deal this week, T-Mobile Tuesdays is going to try offering a different food deal next week.

Next Tuesday, June 21, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free Whopper from Burger King. The fine print of this deal says that you do need to spend $1 or more to get your free burger and that the offer is now valid in AK, HI, PR, and USVI.

Also coming next week is a deal that’ll get you 10 free 4×6 photo prints at CVS Pharmacy and $0.25 off per gallon of gas at Shell. Rounding out next week’s offers is a free T-Mobile Warframe Pack. Warframe is a popular free-to-play sci-fi action game that’s available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

T-Mobile Tuesdays also continues to offer 3 months of unlimited free deliveries from Postmates and a free 6-month telemedicine membership. If you haven’t claimed those deals yet, you’ve got until August 31 to do so.

T-Mo says that there will not be a sweepstakes next week.

  • TheTruthIsOutThere

    Interesting timing on the BK offer considering the phone app just got an update and is now bricked.

  • ATRS

    Fake news! It’s popeye scandal all over again..damn you if you fool me once damn me if you fool me twice!

  • Fan_Atl77

    Great deal T mobile, Have it your way at Burger King, Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce, Special orders don’t upset us, All we ask is that you let us serve it your way…Have it your way at Burger King.

  • steveb944

    Guess I’m trying Warframe. Hope there’s no pay wall.

  • Mark

    With Major League Baseball starting up next week, shouldn’t next Tuesday be the day to offer free MLB-TV?

