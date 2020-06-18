T-Mobile Tuesdays opens to Sprint customers next week, T-Mo promising big deals all summer

T-Mobile Tuesdays has been thanking T-Mo customers with deals and gifts for 4 years now, and next week Sprint customers will start getting thanked as well.

Starting June 23, Sprint customers will gain access to T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo is celebrating by going bigger with its deals all summer, including food deals every week throughout the summer from places like Burger King, Popeyes, and Baskin-Robbins.

T-Mobile will also hand out three months of Postmates Unlimited food delivery, a bigger Shell discount of $0.25 off per gallon of gas, and membership to the Access a Doctor app for telemedecine.

T-Mo is teasing that it’s got some big contest prizes planned for the summer, too, including $100,000 total in cash prizes and a Tesla Model 3.

Focusing on next Tuesday, June 23, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get 50 Stars for the Starbucks Rewards program, which can be redeemd for a free hot coffee, hot tea, or bakery item.

Customers can also claim 3 months of Postmates Unlimited next Tuesday. Normally priced at $9.99 per month, the service gets you an unlimited number of free food deliveries with Postmates when you spend $12 or more. This offer will be available through August 31.

T-Mobile Tuesdays’ free telemedicine offer will be available next Tuesday, too. Customers can get a 6-month membership to the Access a Doctor app on Android and iOS, giving them 24/7 access to telehealth doctors for $40 per appointment and discounts on services for vision, health, and home medical supplies.

Shell will be giving T-Mo and Sprint customers $0.25 off per gallon of gas next week and every week through July 14. That’s up from the normal $0.10 per gallon discount that T-Mobile Tuesdays usually gives.

And finally, T-Mobile Tuesdays will hand out another piece of T-Mo swag next week. This time is a free T-Mobile belt bag that’s part of T-Mo’s celebration of Pride month and you can check it out below.

Next week’s contest will include the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, which is launching at T-Mobile and Sprint on June 19. Twenty grand prize winners will each receive the new Galaxy A71 5G plus a check for $257 to cover taxes, service, or other expenses.

