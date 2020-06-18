T-Mobile REVVL 4+ named in regulatory filings, TCL is the manufacturer

T-Mobile has launched 3 generations of own-brand REVVL phones to date, and new regulatory filings suggest that a 4th generation is in the works.

A Bluetooth SIG filing has revealed that TCL is making a device called the “REVVL 4+”. There aren’t a ton of details about the REVVL 4+ revealed in the filing, but the device is listed as being an “LTE / UMTS / GSM mobile phone” with Bluetooth 5.0.

There’s also an FCC filing for a device with the same model numbers 5062W and 5062Z. As with the Bluetooth SIG listing, there’s not a lot of info to be found in this FCC filing, but this REVVL 4+ is listed as having support for T-Mobile and Sprint’s network bands as well as a 4000mAh battery and NFC.

As noted by Phone Scoop, the REVVL 4+ shares the same Bluetooth SIG filing as the TCL 10L, so it’s possible that the REVVL 4+ could be based on the 10L. The spec list for the TCL 10L includes a 6.53-inch 2340×1080 display; Snapdragon 665 processor; quad rear camera array with 48MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras; and a 4000mAh battery.

TCL has made a few REVVL phones for T-Mobile in the past, so we could definitely see T-Mo and TCL teaming up on the REVVL 4+. We don’t yet know when the REVVL 4+ might be announced, but last year’s REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ were introduced in early July, so it’s possible that the REVVL 4+ could be officially revealed next month.

Via: Phone Scoop

Sources: FCC, Bluetooth SIG