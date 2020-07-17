T-Mobile and Sprint customers can claim their free MLB.TV starting July 21

T-Mobile said earlier this year that its free MLB.TV offer would return as soon as baseball did. The MLB season is officially starting up on July 23, and so today T-Mobile confirmed that customers can soon get their free MLB.TV offer, too.

Both T-Mobile and Sprint customers can claim their free MLB.TV starting next Tuesday, July 21, at 5:00 am ET/2:00 am PT by going to T-Mobile Tuesdays. You’ll have two weeks to get the deal, meaning it’ll be available through Tuesday, August 4, at 4:59 am ET/1:59 am PT.

This offer includes a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV, getting you live and on-demand access to every out-of-market regular season game. The games offer both live and away broadcast feeds plus live game DVR controls to pause and rewind.

MLB.TV is available on a variety of devices, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Also included in this deal are the premium features of the MLB app. Those include in-market audio for those times you’d rather listen than watch, enhanced pitch-by-pitch tracking, and more.

And this year, T-Mobile is beefing up its MLB.TV offer with another freebie. T-Mo and Sprint customers can get a free one-year subscription to The Athletic, a site ad-free sports coverage with more than 400 writers and editors. The Athletic allows you to choose the sports, teams, and leagues you’re interested in and then get a personalized feed of stories, player profiles, and podcasts.

If you’re currently subscribed to The Athletic, T-Mobile says you’ll need to cancel by 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT today, July 17, to claim your free year through T-Mobile Tuesdays.

T-Mobile has been offering free MLB.TV to its customers for years now, and it’s one of the most popular deals that T-Mo has. That’s why today’s is sure to be exciting to a lot of people, even more than normal because Sprint customers can enjoy free MLB.TV, too.

Source: T-Mobile