New iPad Air features updated design and faster processor, and it’s coming to T-Mobile

Following its announcement of two new Apple Watch models, Apple also introduced two new iPad tablets to go along with them.

The iPad Air is getting a major upgrade that includes a new iPad Pro-like design. That includes slim bezels around a larger 10.9-inch 2360×1640 display with tech like full lamination, True Tone, and an anti-reflective coatin. Those slim bezels mean there’s no more Touch ID home button, but Apple has built its fingerprint reader into the power/lock button on the top of the iPad Air.

This new-look iPad Air also has flat sides just like the iPad Pro and the same 12MP rear camera. There’s a USB-C port for charging, too, and Apple includes a 20W USB-C power adapter in the box.

Inside, the new iPad Air comes with an Apple A14 Bionic chip, making it the first device to have that new chip. The A14 Bionic is made with 5-nanometer process tech and has a new 6-core design that gives it a 40% boost in CPU performance as well as a new 4-core graphics architecture for a 30% graphics boost over the previous iPad Air.

When it comes to accessories, this new iPad Air supports Apple’s Magic Keyboard with built-in trackpad, the Smart Folio, and the Apple Pencil. And just like the iPad Pro, you can magnetically attach the Apple Pencil to the side of the iPad Air to recharge it.

Apple will begin selling the iPad Air in October, and it’ll be available in five color options: silver, space gray, rose gold, sky blue, and green. Pricing will start at $599 for the Wi-Fi-only model and $729 for a version with built-in 4G LTE connectivity. Storage options will include 64GB and 256GB.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert confirmed today that T-Mo will sell the new iPad Air, but T-Mobile has not announced any pricing details as of this post.

Rounding out Apple’s new hardware is the eighth generation iPad. This is an update to Apple’s entry-level iPad which brings an A12 Bionic processor that’s up to 40% faster and has up to twice the graphics performance of the previous iPad Air.

Other features of this new iPad include a 10.2-inch 2160×1620 screen, 8MP rear and 1.2MP front cameras, a Touch ID fingerprint reader built into the Home button, and stereo speakers. Support for the first generation Apple Pencil is included as well.

The new iPad starts at $329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for a Wi-Fi + Cellular version. Apple is taking orders today and the new iPad will launch this Friday.

It looks like T-Mobile will also carry this updated iPad, too. “Great looking new iPads announced today – and of course we’ll be carrying the full line up at @TMobile!” CEO Mike Sievert tweeted earlier. However, no pricing from T-Mobile has been revealed yet.

In this time of face masks, I’m really glad to see TouchID on the latest #iPadAir4. Cool idea to integrate it into the power button. Great looking new iPad’s announced today – and of course we’ll be carrying the full line up at @TMobile! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/95dT6D1TIE — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) September 15, 2020

Source: Apple (1), (2)