T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G receiving new update with standalone 5G support and more

After updating the Galaxy S20 series to support standalone 5G last month, T-Mobile is now pushing SA 5G to another Samsung device in its lineup.

T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is receiving a new update today that in T-Mo says includes standalone 5G support. The August 2020 security patches are included in the update as well.

Here’s T-Mobile’s full changelog for the new update:

Enable standalone 5G

August 2020 security patch

New disclaimer for location services

Additional updates and improvements

This update is version N976USQU3BTI5 and it weighs in at 394.52MB. I’ve gotten a few tips from Note 10+ 5G owners who got the update already, so if you’ve got a Note 10+ 5G of your own then this update should hit your device soon. You can also check for it by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

T-Mobile activated its standalone 5G coverage in August. Standalone 5G means that the 5G signal doesn’t need to be anchored to 4G LTE. For example, T-Mo’s 600MHz 5G was combined with mid-band LTE which meant that the 600MHz 5G signal could only reach as far as mid-band LTE, but standalone 600MHz 5G can reach farther. Standalone 5G can help to lower latency, too.

If you’ve got a Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, let us know when this update hits your phone!

Thanks Chuck, Debjit, and Tyler!