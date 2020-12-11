T-Mobile now rolling out new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G updates
As we head into the weekend, T-Mobile and Samsung have a couple of new software updates rolling out.
The T-Mobile Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G are both receiving new updates. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 update bumps the phone to version F916USQS1BTK5 and it includes the December 1, 2020 security patches.
Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip 5G owners should be on the lookout for an update to version F707USQS1ATK2. Like its Z Fold 2 sibling, the Z Flip 5G is getting the December 01, 2020 security patches with its new update.
If you’ve got either of these foldables, then you should see your new update in the coming days. You can always check for the update manually if you’re feeling impatient. Just launch your Settings app and tap on “Software update” followed by “Download and install”.
Thanks Verizonthunder!