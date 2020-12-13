T-Mobile pushing new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 6T updates
T-Mobile is making the weekend better for some customers by pushing out new updates for two devices.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is getting a new 230.96MB update from T-Mobile that bumps the phone to version G781USQU1ATL2. The only item listed on the changelog is the December 2020 security patches, which is an upgrade from the October security level that the S20 FE was on previously.
Also getting a new update is T-Mo’s OnePlus 6T. This update weighs in at 147MB and is version A6013_34_201124. Like the S20 FE’s update, the changelog for this OnePlus 6T upgrade is pretty short, mentioning only the November 2020 security patches.
These upgrades are now rolling out over the air, so if you’ve got a Galaxy S20 FE or OnePlus 6T you should see it on your device soon. To check for an update manually, S20 FE owners should go into Settings > Software update > Download and install, while OnePlus 6T users can select Settings > System > System update > Check for update.
Thanks Noel, Marty, Michael, and pseudoswede!