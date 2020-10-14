OnePlus 8T+ 5G pre-orders begin at T-Mobile on October 16

Following today’s introduction of the OnePlus 8T, T-Mobile has spilled the launch details of its variant.

The OnePlus 8T+ 5G will be available for pre-order this Friday, October 16, and it’ll launch in stores on October 23. Pricing will be set at $0 down and $31.25 per month for 24 months or $0 down and $33.00 per month for 18 months on a JUMP! On Demand lease. Full price will be $749.99.

T-Mobile’s OnePlus 8T+ 5G will be available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options.

For a limited time, T-Mo is offering 50% off the OnePlus 8T+ 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new line of service. This deal is open to new and existing customers and it also works with the OnePlus 8 5G that launched earlier this year.

The specs list for the OnePlus 8T+ 5G looks to be similar to the unlocked OnePlus 8T. The T-Mo version has a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, 4500mAh battery, and 65W fast charging that’ll get you a 100% charge in 39 minutes. There’s a quad rear camera setup included, too, which features 48MP main, 16MP ultra wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP monochrome cams.

Other features of the OnePlus 8T+ 5G include a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It comes with Android 11 running below OnePlus’s custom OxygenOS 11 UI.

On the T-Mobile network, the OnePlus 8T+ 5G will support 2.5GHz mid-band and 600MHz low-band versions of 5G. The OnePlus 8T+ 5G also comes with support for standalone 5G, making it the first T-Mo phone to have that feature out of the box.

  • David E

    Oh yes,sign me up!

  • Greg Victor

    I wonder when The Note 20 Ultra will get the SA 5G update.

  • Is this a exclusive device that T-Mobile called OnePlus 8T+ I mean OnePlus themselves calls it OnePlus 8T without the + what’s the difference here?

    • djurlegit

      Pretty sure they meant plus 5G as it gets 5G. The unboxing from T-Mo doesn’t say +. And the way Des says it sounds like its a marketing thing.

      • No, T-Mobile version is Officially called OnePlus 8T+ 5G while the unlocked version is called OnePlus 8T 5G

        • djurlegit

          What I said are facts, looks at the Box in the video, listen to how Des says it. Use some common sense. I mean aside from the IP68 which was on the T-Mobile and Verizon only 8, nothing else makes it a plus other than that there will be a 4G version which is why it’s called 8T + (with) 5G. Also, again, think, lets say I’m wrong ant they officially call it the 8T+5G as a name because you expect it to be better, just don’t. T-Mobile can rename it just like Verizon and their UWB devices like the S20 UWB or Oneplus 8 UWB. Regardless, you should be smart enough to know it might just be a damn naming scheme I’m wrong. Don’t come wirh me at “No” bra

        • djurlegit

          And also, go do some damn research instead of asking questions on this site all week. Lmao.

  • djurlegit

    Damn, never been more glad to have J.O.D.

  • Mark McCoskey

    Still no Mid-band n41 in my area, so I’ll save my money and hold off for awhile longer. My T-Mobile 6T is working just fine.

  • KMB877

    Above, I saw this sentence:
    “The OnePlus 8T+ 5G also comes with support for standalone 5G, making it the first T-Mo phone to have that feature out of the box”.
    Not really! The new iPhone 12 has this since yesterday.
    BTW – 8T doesn’t have a number of 5G bands from Europe, this is disappointing – I’m an international traveler.

  • eddie

    As a Sprint user, can I buy the T-Mobile version and use it on my Sprint line?

  • fyah

    My s20 fe is a better deal. You can’t beat two free fe.:))

  • VanceDuke

    I was hoping T-mobile would run a half off or $500 off deal for an older model trade in like they did for the S20FE. I don’t need to trade in my 6T, but I would have probably done so with one of those deals. I don’t need another phone line.

  • Chris Fisher

    When will we have information on JUMP! On Demand pricing?

    -Edit – Reading comprehension would help. I didn’t see it in there earlier and even missed it when skimming again. Disregard!

  • Bay_Ranger

    Should anyone buy a new 5G phone that doesn’t work on the C bands? Wouldn’t I need to buy a new one next year?

