OnePlus 8T+ 5G pre-orders begin at T-Mobile on October 16

Following today’s introduction of the OnePlus 8T, T-Mobile has spilled the launch details of its variant.

The OnePlus 8T+ 5G will be available for pre-order this Friday, October 16, and it’ll launch in stores on October 23. Pricing will be set at $0 down and $31.25 per month for 24 months or $0 down and $33.00 per month for 18 months on a JUMP! On Demand lease. Full price will be $749.99.

T-Mobile’s OnePlus 8T+ 5G will be available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options.

For a limited time, T-Mo is offering 50% off the OnePlus 8T+ 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new line of service. This deal is open to new and existing customers and it also works with the OnePlus 8 5G that launched earlier this year.

The specs list for the OnePlus 8T+ 5G looks to be similar to the unlocked OnePlus 8T. The T-Mo version has a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, 4500mAh battery, and 65W fast charging that’ll get you a 100% charge in 39 minutes. There’s a quad rear camera setup included, too, which features 48MP main, 16MP ultra wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP monochrome cams.

Other features of the OnePlus 8T+ 5G include a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It comes with Android 11 running below OnePlus’s custom OxygenOS 11 UI.

On the T-Mobile network, the OnePlus 8T+ 5G will support 2.5GHz mid-band and 600MHz low-band versions of 5G. The OnePlus 8T+ 5G also comes with support for standalone 5G, making it the first T-Mo phone to have that feature out of the box.

Source: T-Mobile