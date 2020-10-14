T-Mobile announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pricing and deals

Yesterday T-Mobile officially confirmed that it will carry all four of Apple’s new iPhone 12 models, and now we’re starting to get details on the deals that T-Mo will have for the new iPhones.

T-Mobile confirmed today that it’ll begin taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET on October 16. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting November 6.

T-Mo also notes that legacy Sprint customers can still take advantage of Priority Status in their Sprint app, too.

When it comes to pricing, the iPhone 12 will start at $0 down and $27.67 per month for 30 months ($829.99 full retail) for the 64GB model. The 128GB iPhone 12 Pro will be $0 down and $33.34 per month for 30 months ($999.99 full retail).

There will be a few different deals available to choose from for new and existing T-Mobile customers. First up, T-Mo is offering up to $850 off any iPhone 12 series device when you add a new line of service and trade in an eligible iPhone. The discount is spread out over 30 monthly bill credits.

Here are the devices eligible for trade-in with this deal:

$850 off

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

$680 off

iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

$530 off

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE (2nd Gen)

$380 off

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE

$230 off

iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 3G, iPhone (1st Gen)

T-Mo is also offering a deal that’ll get you two iPhone 12 Pro phones and two lines on an Essentials plan for $100 per month with autopay. To get this deal you’ll need to add two lines on an Essentials plan for $90 per month with autopay, buy two iPhone 12 Pro devices on a monthly payment plan, and then trade in two devices from the list above. You’ll then get monthly bill credits and pay just $5 per month for each iPhone 12 Pro.

If you’re not interested in adding a new line of service, you can get up to $500 off any iPhone 12 series device via monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

T-Mo also has a special offer for long-time subscribers. Customers who have been with T-Mobile or Sprint for five or more years can get $200 off any new iPhone when they trade in any active iPhone on an eligible plan. This can be combined with the aforementioned $500 off deal.

Finally, business customers can get the iPhone 12 for $399 when they add a line and trade in an eligible device. And small businesses can get $100 with bill credits for every line they activate.

Source: T-Mobile