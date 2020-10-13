Apple unveils iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with improved cameras and 5G

Today Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini, a smaller version of its flagship phone. The good news for folks who prefer bigger phone screens is that the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are both bigger than their predecessors.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch 2532×1170 OLED screen that’s not only larger than the iPhone 11 Pro’s display, but also has slimmer bezels. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is being bumped up to a 6.7-inch 2778×1284 display that gets those slimmer bezels, too.

Both phones also have a Ceramic Shield cover that Apple touts has 4x better drop protection than last year’s iPhones.

In addition to the displays, the cameras on these new Pro iPhone models are a bit different. The iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP wide camera with f/1.6 aperture and a seven-element lens that promises 27% better low-light performance, a 12MP ultra wide camera with 120-degree field of view and Night Mode, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 52mm focal length and 4x optical zoom.

iPhone 12 Pro Max owners will get a 12MP wide camera, too, but Apple says it has a 47% larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels that’ll deliver an 87% improvement in low light performance. The 12MP ultra wide camera with 120-degree field of view is here, too, and the 12MP telephoto cam offers a 65mm focal length and 5x optical zoom range.

Another addition to this year’s Pro models is LiDAR. This sensor on the back of the Pro and Pro Max models helps with depth sensing and room scanning, and it can make your Night Mode low light photography better as well.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are getting an exclusive Apple ProRAW feature in a future iOS 14 update, too. This feature will combine Apple’s image processing and computational photography with features of the RAW image format to give users more control over their photo editing.

The bodies of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max both include stainless steel bands rather than the aluminum of the iPhone 12 plus matte glass on the back. Both models are IP68 water and dust resistant, and they include MagSafe that’ll get you up to 15W wireless charging speeds with a MagSafe wireless charger. Apple is also prepping MagSafe accessories like cases and a leather wallet that’ll attach magnetically to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

Inside, both the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have Apple’s latest A14 Bionic processor plus 5G connectivity. That includes both sub-6GHz and mmWave, and Apple’s specs confirm that the two phones include support for the n41, n71, n260, and n261 bands that T-Mobile uses for its 5G layer cake network.

As with the iPhone 12, both the Pro and Pro Max models will ship without a power adapter or wired headphones in their box. Apple explains that this is an environmental move that’s meant to help reduce e-waste as well as enable it to use smaller, lighter packaging.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will be available in a new “pacific blue” color option as well as gold, silver, and graphite. Storage options will be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 and pre-orders will begin this Friday, October 16, with phones shipping a week later on October 23. Folks interested in the $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro Max will have to wait until November 6 to place their pre-order, with units shipping on November 13.

T-Mobile will carry the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max but it has not yet shared its pricing.

Source: Apple