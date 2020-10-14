OnePlus 8T official with quad rear camera setup, 120Hz refresh rate, 65W fast charging

For the past several years, we’ve seen OnePlus launch a new flagship in the first half of the year and then an updated “T” version of that device in the latter half of the year. And this year that trend continues.

The OnePlus 8T is now official and while it shares a similar design with the OnePlus 8, there are a few updates. On the front, the flat 6.55-inch 2400×1080 AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 8T supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, up from 90Hz on the OnePlus 8. That means you can get smoother scrolling and animations on the 8T.

Around back there’s another big change. The camera bump has been moved from the center of the OnePlus 8’s backside to the upper-left corner of the OnePlus 8T, a change that OnePlus says freed up space inside the 8T to give it better thermal performance and stronger network connections thanks to improved antenna placement.

The camera bump itself has changed, too, getting a rectangular shape and adding a fourth camera. The OnePlus 8T adds a 2MP monochrome lens that the OnePlus 8 didn’t have and also has an upgraded 5MP macro cam for close-up photos. The 8T also features the same 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor as the OnePlus 8, meaning it’s got 0.8µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilization, and electronic image stabilization, plus a 16MP ultra wide cam with 123-degree field of view.

The final big upgrades of the OnePlus 8T relate to the battery. Not only is the 8T’s battery bigger, coming in at 4500mAh, but it is the first OnePlus phone to support Warp Charge 65. This 65W fast charging solution can fully charge the 8T in 39 minutes, and it’s got 12 thermal monitors to ensure that everything stays safe even while charging at those high speeds.

OnePlus says that 8T is capable of charging at speeds up to 27W if you plug it into other fast chargers. And if you decide to use the included Warp Charge 65 power adapter to charge up devices other than the 8T, you’ll be able to do so at speeds up to 45W.

Other features packed inside the OnePlus 8T include a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8/12GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is faster than the OnePlus 8’s UFS 3.0 and will result in smoother 4K video capture and playback. Dual stereo speakers are included, too, as well as NFC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 8T comes preloaded with Android 11 running below OnePlus’s custom OxygenOS 11 overlay. OnePlus has added several of its own touches to this UI, like an Always On Display that can show things like time, date, battery level, and notifications as well as digital wellbeing details like how many times you’ve unlocked your phone so far that date.

OxygenOS 11 also features improvements like readjusted color tones and distinctive layers in dark mode to make content easier to read, optimized gestures and navigation to make one-handed use easier, and an upgraded Zen Mode that lets you invite friends to collectively take a break from tech and focus on a group conversation.

The OnePlus 8T will be available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options. It’s available for pre-order from OnePlus today for $749 and will launch on October 23rd at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

T-Mobile will sell the OnePlus 8T+ 5G.