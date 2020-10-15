T-Mobile Tuesdays giving away free IHOP pancakes next week
We’re officially fully into pumpkin spice season, and next week T-Mobile Tuesdays is going to help you partake.
On Tuesday, October 20, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score a free 2-stack of pancakes from IHOP. You can choose either Pumpkin Spice or Cinn-a-Stack flavors to help get you into the fall spirit. T-Mo says that no purchase is necessary to get this deal.
Also coming next week is a free 30-day trial of MotorTrend’s streaming service, which offers more than 3,200 hours of automotive content. A free 8×11 calendar from Shutterfly is on tap for next Tuesday, too, though you will have to pay $7.99 for shipping with this deal. T-Mo and Sprint customers can score a Shell gas discount of $0.10 off per gallon.
Lastly, T-Mobile hints that it’ll have “a sweet bonus offer” next Tuesday if you’re able to find the Thankenstein character.
Next week’s contest will see T-Mobile giving away the new OnePlus 8T+ 5G. Fifteen grand prize winners will each get a OnePlus 8T+ 5G smartphone in Aquamarine Green, plus a check for $321 to cover taxes or other expenses.