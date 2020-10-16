iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and OnePlus 8T+ 5G now available for pre-order from T-Mobile

Today’s a big day for T-Mobile, because three major smartphones are now available for pre-order.

First up, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can now be pre-ordered from T-Mobile. The iPhone 12 is available in three capacities — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB — and blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) color options. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue colors.

Pricing for the iPhone 12 will start at $0 down and $27.67 per month for 30 months or $829.99 full retail price. The iPhone 12 Pro will start at $0 down and $33.34 per month for 30 months or $999.99 full retail.

T-Mobile has a few deals on Apple’s news devices. You can get up to $850 off any iPhone 12 series device with monthly bill credits when you add a line and trade in an eligible phone, or up to $500 off any iPhone 12 model with bill credits when you trade in a device. T-Mo is also running a special that’ll get you a $200 rebate on any new iPhone with trade-in if you’ve been a T-Mobile or Sprint customer for 5+ years.

Apple is also running a special deal for T-Mobile and Sprint customers. Trade in an iPhone 8 or newer when you buy your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro from Apple and you’ll get an additional $150 trade-in credit from T-Mobile or Sprint after your purchase.

More details on all of T-Mobile’s new iPhone deals can be found here.

If Android is more your thing, T-Mobile is also now taking pre-orders for the OnePlus 8T+ 5G in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. Pricing is $0 down and $31.25 per month for 24 months or $0 down and $33.00 per month for an 18-month JUMP! On Demand lease. Full retail price is $749.99.

T-Mobile’s got a special deal for the OnePlus 8T+ 5G, too. You can get the new OnePlus phone for 50% off with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new line of service.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and OnePlus 8T+ 5G are all set to launch on October 23. If you’re pre-ordering one of these new devices, let us know what you get!

Sources: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, OnePlus 8T+ 5G