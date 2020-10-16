T-Mobile customers now get $30 discount on iPhone 12 just like AT&T and Verizon users

When the iPhone 12 was announced earlier this week, it was revealed that Apple’s new phone would cost $30 more if you bought it for T-Mobile or Sprint than buying it for AT&T or Verizon. Now that pre-orders for the iPhone 12 have begun, though, T-Mobile and Sprint customers are getting that discount, too.

The iPhone 12 now starts $799 for T-Mobile and Sprint when you buy from Apple, just like it is for AT&T and Verizon. Pricing for the 128GB and 256GB versions of the iPhone 12 are the same across the board now, too, at $849 and $949, respectively. The iPhone 12 mini will get the same $30 discount when it launches next month.

To get that $30 instant discount, activation of your new iPhone 12 is required.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers buying an iPhone 12 from Apple can also get an additional $150 of trade-in credit from the carriers. Just trade in an iPhone 8 or newer in good condition and you’ll get your $150 credit in the form of a virtual prepaid Mastercard.

Interestingly, T-Mobile’s own website isn’t matching the new $30 discount on the iPhone 12, as it’s still priced at $829.99. I’ve asked T-Mo if it plans to lower its price to match the $799 that the iPhone 12 costs from Apple, but have not yet gotten an answer.

It was kind of strange to see that T-Mobile and Sprint customers would have to pay $30 more for the same iPhone 12 than AT&T and Verizon customers, especially after Apple advertised the iPhone 12 as starting at the lower $799 price during its launch event. It’s good to see that T-Mobile and Sprint customers will indeed get that same $30 discount as their AT&T and Verizon counterparts just in time for iPhone 12 pre-orders to start, though.

Source: Apple