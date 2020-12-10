T-Mobile launches its first 5G hotspot and plans with up to 100GB of data

T-Mobile today launched its first 5G mobile hotspot and aggressively priced data plans to go with it.

The Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 is now available for $0 down and $14 per month for 24 months on an Equipment Installment Plan, or $336 full retail price. T-Mo is offering the M2000 for half off when you add a new line of service and buy the device on installments.

The new hotspot device supports Wi-Fi 6 and can connect up to 30 Wi-Fi devices at once. It’s got a 2.4-inch touchscreen for you to check your connection strength, settings, and battery life, and the 5050mAh battery is rated to last more than 24 hours on a single charge.

Also inside the M2000 is a Snapdragon X55 5G modem with support for low-band and mid-band 5G, specifically the n2, n41, n66, and n71 bands. mmWave support is not included. When it comes to 4G, the supported LTE bands are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 49, 66, and 71.

When it comes to getting 5G data onto that hotspot, T-Mobile is offering hotspot data-only plans that range from 500MB to 100GB per month. With these plans, video streams at 480p resolution and you’ll get unlimited data at 2G speeds once your high-speed data allotment is used up.

These plans will be available starting December 13, and T-Mo says that the top-end 100GB plan will only be available “for a limited time.” Here’s what the pricing for T-Mobile’s data-only hotspot plans look like, including autopay and paperless billing:

500MB for $5

2GB for $10

5GB for $20

10GB for $30

30GB for $40

100GB for $50

Finally, T-Mobile confirmed today that it’s now branding its mid-band and high-band 5G as “Ultra Capacity 5G”. The carrier says that it’s upgrading thousands of new cell sites with Ultra Capacity 5G this month but didn’t announce details of new cities being covered.

Source: T-Mobile, Inseego 5G MiFi M2000