T-Mobile rolls out Scam Shield and 4/$100 unlimited plan deal

Today’s a big day for T-Mobile because it’s officially rolling out its latest Un-carrier move.

Scam Shield is now available, with apps rolling out on both Android and iOS. Sprint customers on iPhone can download the Call Screener app, while Sprint folks on Android get the app pre-isntalled.

With this app, you can enable Scam ID to identify likely scam calls as they come in as well as Scam Block, which will prevent these calls from reaching your phone at all. You can also see how many likely scam calls you’ve received, when the calls came in, and what the phone number was.

Scam Shield also comes with free caller ID. This feature will display the information of an upcoming caller, even if they’re not in your contacts list, to help you decide whether or not you want to answer.

Another feature of Scam Shield is Proxy, which is available to customers on a Magenta, Magenta for Business, or Essentials plan. This feature gets you a free second phone number you can give for contests or whoever else you don’t want to share your real number with. This second Proxy number gets its own voicemail inbox and can be shared with other people on your family plan, too.

If your actual phone number is already getting too many scam and robocalls, Scam Shield lets you get a free phone number change.

You can now sign up for 12 months of Be ID Aware identity monitoring, too. T-Mobile customers should go to this web page while Metro customers should go here, enter your phone number, and then use the code 2020McAfee. Sprint customers should go to this page and select McAfee Identity Protection.

One other thing to mention is that T-Mobile also offers Scam Shield Premium. With this add-on, you can choose to send certain categories of robocalls like telemarketers directly to voicemail and also create “always block” lists. Voicemail-to-text is included, too. Scam Shield Premium is available for $4 per line per month or free with a Magenta Plus plan.

Also launching today is T-Mobile’s new deal that’ll get you four lines of unlimited data for $100 per month. You can also add two additional lines at a rate of $20 per line per month.

This price does include autopay. If you’d rather not use autopay, each line will cost an additional $5 per month. Also of note is that taxes and fees are not included with that monthly rate.

This 4/$100 deal is on the Essentials plan, which means you get unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE smartphone data. 5G access is included, too, if you’ve got a 5G-capable device. The plan also includes unlimited 3G mobile hotspot, SD video streaming, and T-Mobile Tuesdays deals. With data prioritization, customers on this Essentials plan may experience slower data speeds during times of network congestion.

T-Mobile is offering an add-on with this deal for customers interested in a new 5G phone. Sign up for this 4/$100 rate plan and you can get a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (shown above) for an extra $5 per line per month with qualifying trade-in. The following devices are eligible for trade-in with this deal:

Here are the trade-in values for the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G deal:

Save $600 when you trade in

Apple: iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11(any variant)

Samsung: GS9 series, Note 9, GS10 series, Note 10 series, GS8 series, Note 8

Google: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

OnePlus: 7T Pro McLaren, 7T, 8, 8 Pro

LG: V60 ThinQ

Save $300 when you trade in

Apple: 7, 7 Plus (any variant)

Samsung: GS7 series, A20, J7 Star

Google: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

OnePlus: 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6T

LG: G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ

Sources: T-Mobile, Scam Shield (iOS), Scam Shield (Android), Call Screener (iOS)