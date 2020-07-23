T-Mobile will give one winner a $12,000 road trip prize package next Tuesday

After giving away free Whoppers from Burger King last week, T-Mobile Tuesdays is now going to help you get some dessert.

Next Tuesday, July 28, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a $2 promo code for Baskin-Robbins. There’s going to be a deal that’ll get you 30% off items plus free shipping at Adidas.com, too, and $0.25 off per gallon of gas from Shell.

The grand prize coming next week will help one winner go on a big road trip. One winner will get a Road Trip Prize that includes a single car rental from Rentalcars.com up to $1,300; a $1,000 Shell gift card to cover gas; road trip accomodations from Booking.com worth up to $5,000; and a $4,700 check from T-Mobile for travel expenses and taxes.

Some people may not want to go on a long road trip right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but T-Mobile does say that the winner can take their road trip any time in the next year.

One other thing to note is that if you haven’t claimed your free subscriptions to MLB.TV and The Athletic, you can still get them. Both will be available until 1:59 am PT/4:59 am ET on August 4.