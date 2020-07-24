T-Mobile rolling out updates to Samsung Galaxy S10 series and LG G8 ThinQ

T-Mobile is rolling out software updates to some former Android flagships.

First up, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series started getting new updates from T-Mobile today. Galaxy S10e owners should be on the lookout for an update to version G970USQS4DTF6, Galaxy S10 owners are getting G973USQS4DTF6, and folks with a Galaxy S10+ can expect an update to version G975USQS4DTF6.

These updates are around 200MB in size, and the only item mentioned on the changelog is the July 1, 2020 Android security patch level. T-Mo hasn’t updated its support pages with info on these updates yet, so it’s unclear what other changes, if any, might be included.

If you’ve got a Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+, you can wait for your new update to come to you, which it should in the coming days. Or you can manually check by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

The LG G8 ThinQ also started getting a new update recently. This 243.2MB update is version G820TM20f and it includes the June 1, 2020 Android security patch level.

As with the S10 updates, you LG G8 ThinQ owners should see this new update on your phone sometime in the coming days if you don’t have it already. You can also check for the update right now by jumping into Settings > “General” tab > Update center > System update > Check for update.



Thanks John, Paul, and Scott!