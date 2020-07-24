T-Mobile TVision dongle shown in photos by the FCC

One week after a new T-Mobile TVision remote leaked out, it looks like the dongle that that remote goes with has leaked, too.

A separate FCC listing has been found that includes images of a dongle with TVision branding. The device itself is a small black rectangle with a short HDMI cable extending out of one side and a microUSB port for power on the other.

Interestingly, the user manual included with this FCC listing is for an AirTV Mini. The website for the AirTV Mini says that it runs Android TV, just like T-Mobile’s TVision dongle is expected to, and and the AirTV Mini has a similar design to this TVision dongle as well.

Other documents in this FCC listing say that the TVision device is a “4K HDMI dongle” with “android 9.0”. It’s listed as having 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi support as well as Bluetooth.

We heard earlier this year that T-Mobile is “retooling” the TVision platform, and this Android TV dongle looks like it could be part of that. It was also said that the refresh of TVision was tech-ready but that T-Mo had delayed the launch until the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that it its stores were closed. T-Mobile now says that the majority of its stores are open, though, so maybe the TVision refresh will happen this summer.

Via: 9to5Google

Source: FCC