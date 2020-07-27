T-Mobile Galaxy S9 update brings One UI 2.1, Note 10 also updated

T-Mobile is starting the week with new updates for some recent Samsung flagships.

First up, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are getting updated with Samsung’s One UI 2.1. The update changelog only says that it includes updated security patches, which have been bumped up to the July 1, 2020 security level. But T-Mobile’s support page says the update includes an “all-new user interface” and folks on Reddit have confirmed that the updates come in at around one gigabyte and include One UI 2.1.

The One UI 2.1 update has already made its way to a few other Samsung devices on T-Mobile, including the Galaxy S10 series. The update brings new camera features like Single Take, which takes photos and videos in several different formats and styles at once and then lets you choose the best one. One UI 2.1 also includes a Pro Video mode that’ll let you adjust settings like ISO, shutter speed, and exposure level.

Another notable new feature of One UI 2.1 is Quick Share. This is like Samsung’s version of Apple AirDrop, letting you quickly and easily beam files, photos, and videos to your nearby contacts with Samsung devices.

Also being updated today is T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. These updates are a bit smaller, weighing a little over 210MB, and they include the July 1, 2020 security patches.

If you’ve got a Galaxy S9 or S9+, you should be on the lookout for an update to version G960USQU7ETG3 or G965USQU7ETG3, respectively. Note 10 and Note 10+ owners can expect an update to version N970USQS4CTF3 or N975USQS4CTF3, respectively.

These updates are now going out over the air, so you should see your update soon if you don’t have it already. You can manually check for the update by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually on your device.

