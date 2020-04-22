T-Mobile Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e receiving One UI 2.1 update

A couple of weeks after T-Mobile updated the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to Samsung’s One UI 2.1, it’s begun pushing the same update to the Galaxy S10 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e are all now receiving a sizable update that includes One UI 2.1 and several new features. The S10 update is version G973USQU3DTC9 while the S10e’s is version G970USQU3DTC9 and the S10+’s is G975USQS3DTC9.

These updates bring quite a few new camera features, including timelapse for night time shots, a mode for recording video with the front camera at FHD/UHD at 60fps, and a Pro Video mode that’ll let you control settings like ISO, shutter speed, and exposure while recording video.

Also packed into these updates are AR Emoji improvements like a manual editing feature; a better Gallery app with improved search feature; and Samsung keyboard enhancements.

A new Quick Share feature that’s similar to Apple’s AirDrop is included, letting you quickly share files with nearby Samsung phones, while Music Share will enable you to extend your phone’s Bluetooth connection to another device.

In addition to all those One UI 2.1 improvements, these updates bring the April 2020 security patches.

These updates are now rolling out over the air, so if you should see your phone’s update soon if you’ve got a Galaxy S10, S10e, or S10+. These are sizable updates, so be prepared for a lengthy download when your update does arrive. Below I’ve included Samsung’s full changelog for these updates that you can read while you wait for the update to complete.

AR Emoji

AR Emoji has been updated with improvements like a manual editing feature and enhanced facial expression recognition.

As AR Emoji has been updated to a new version, all previously saved AR emojis will be deleted when you next open the AR Emoji app.

New Camera features

Various menus, modes, and filters have been added, such as AR Zone, Single take, Pro video, My filters, Selfie tone, timelapse for night time, and a mode for recording videos with the front camera in FHD/UHD at 60 fps.

Gallery

Similar images are now grouped together for a more organised viewing experience.

A feature has been added that allows you to merge multiple different groups of albums into one group, or merge different groups and albums into one group.

An improved search feature has been added to find pictures based on information such As the time or place pictures were taken.

The Quick crop function has been added to enlarge and crop parts of high resolution images.

Samsung keyboard

A multilingual translation feature has been added.

A feature has been added for searching for Various items, such As emojis and stickers, at one time.

A text undo/redo feature has been added. (Swipe two fingers left or right on the keyboard.)

An icon to open Samsung Pass has been added.

Quick Share

Files can now be quickly and easily shared with nearby Samsung devices using Quick Share.

Music Share

Music Share now lets you share music with your friends using a Bluetooth audio device.

Thanks Tom!