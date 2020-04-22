T-Mobile Mother’s Day deals include Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch offers

Mother’s Day is just a couple of weeks away — May 10th, to be specific — and to help you prepare, T-Mobile today revealed the deals it has planned for the holiday.

Starting May 1st, T-Mobile customers can get $200 off a second Apple Watch Series 3 or Series 5 (shown above) when they buy one. The Apple Watch Series 3 normally sells for $329.99 while the Series 5 is $529.99.

T-Mo’s also got a smartwatch deal for Android users. Today customers can buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for $449.99 and get a second one free.

Both smartwatch deals are available to new and existing T-Mobile customers. Existing customers must add one new smartwatch line while new customers will need to add two watch lines.

T-Mobile also reiterated today that it’s still running its iPhone SE promotions. The iPhone SE launches this Friday, April 24th, and customers can get the new Apple phone for free when they add a line and trade in an eligible iPhone.

Alternatively, T-Mo customers can get up to half off a new iPhone SE when they trade in an eligible iPhone or add a new line of service.

You can find out more about those iPhone SE deals right here.

Finally, T-Mobile Tuesdays is offering $15 off select flowers and gifts plus free shipping through 1-800-Flowers.com. This deal will be available on Tuesday, April 28th.

Sprint customers are getting some Mother’s Day deals of their own. They can get 50% off an Apple Watch Series 3 or Series 5 or 50% off a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 when they activate their new smartwatch. These discounts require that you buy your watch on monthly installments as well as a new watch plan activation, and the 50% discount will be applied via monthly credits.

Sprint’s iPhone SE deal is also still live. With it, customers can get an iPhone SE for $5 per month with a Sprint Flex lease when they switch to Sprint or add a new line to an existing account.

And lastly, Sprint customers can get 40% off select gifts from 1-800-Flowers.com. This deal is available right now through My Sprint Rewards.