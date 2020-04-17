Apple’s new iPhone SE now available to pre-order from T-Mobile

Apple’s new iPhone SE is now available for pre-order from T-Mobile.

T-Mo is selling the new iPhone SE in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB versions, and color options include white, black, and (PRODUCT)RED. Here’s how T-Mobile’s pricing for the new iPhone breaks down:

64GB: $0 down and $16.67 per month for 24 months or $399.99 full retail

128GB: $49.99 down and $16.67 per month for 24 months or $449.99 full retail

256GB: $149.99 down and $16.67 per month for 24 months or $549.99 full retail

T-Mobile is not offering the new iPhone SE on JUMP! On Demand at this time.

Sprint is taking pre-orders for the iPhone SE today as well. Pricing is similar to T-Mobile’s, but Sprint is also offering the new iPhone SE for $5 per month on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease when you switch to Sprint or add a new line of service to an existing account.

Of course, you can also pre-order an iPhone SE from Apple, which is offering T-Mobile and Sprint flavors as well as a SIM-free model.

Apple’s new iPhone SE will launch on April 24th. Metro by T-Mobile will begin selling Apple’s new phone on that date, too.

Are you pre-ordering a new iPhone SE? If so, which model are you buying?

Sources: T-Mobile, Sprint, Apple