T-Mobile offering $200 when you switch carriers and bring your phone

T-Mobile recently rolled out a new promotion to entice customers of other carriers to make the switch.

With this new deal, T-Mobile will give you $200 when you port your number to T-Mo and bring your phone or buy a new device at full retail price. The offer is available through T-Mobile.com or through T-Mo’s virtual retail, which is chat or phone support.

Customers who take advantage of this plan must port in their number from a non-T-Mobile, non-Metro provider. You’ll need to activate a new account with at least one voice line on an Essentials, Magenta, or Magenta Plus plan. This deal isn’t available on Unlimited 55+, Military, or First Responder plans.

Once you’ve activated your account, you must sign up for T-Mobile ID and then submit a rebate for each line you’ve ported within 14 days of the transaction. To do this you’ll need to point your web browser at T-Mobile’s promotions site and enter the promo code 2020SWITCH1. There’s a limit of 4 payouts per account.

After your submission has been verified by T-Mobile, you’ll get an SMS link to redeem your $200 Virtual Express Prepaid Mastercard Card.

Since this offer doesn’t require a trade-in and lets you bring your current phone, this could be a nice deal for someone who’s been thinking about jumping ship to T-Mobile anyway. T-Mo doesn’t say how long this promotion will be active, only that it’ll be offered “for a limited time”, so if you have been thinking about switching to T-Mobile you may want to make the move soon.

Source: T-Mobile