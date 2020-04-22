T-Mobile giving away 15 OnePlus 8 5G phones next Tuesday
We already know that T-Mo is planning a Mother’s Day deal for next week’s T-Mobile Tuesday, but that’s not all that’s in store for next week.
On Tuesday, April 28th, T-Mobile customers can get $15 off select items plus free shipping from 1-800-Flowers.com. Also coming next week is $0.10 off per gallon of gas from Shell.
Rounding out next week’s deals is an offer for anyone who’s a fan of the game Overwatch. T-Mobile customers can get $30 to spend in the Overwatch League Shop next Tuesday.
Next week’s grand prize is a brand new smartphone. Fifteen grand prize winners will each receive a OnePlus 8 5G, which is launching at T-Mobile on April 29th. Winners will also receive a check for $299 that they can spend on taxes or other expenses.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays