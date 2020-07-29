Free Popeyes chicken sandwich deal returning to T-Mobile Tuesdays next week

Earlier this month, T-Mobile Tuesdays was set to offer a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich to T-Mo and Sprint customers, but the deal had to be pulled at the last-minute due to a technical issue. Now we know that Popeyes will be returning to T-Mobile Tuesdays next week.

On Tuesday, August 4, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, either classic or spicy, plus two free pieces of Signature Chicken. T-Mo says that this deal isn’t valid in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands.

Also coming next week is a $2 Dunkin’ Card and $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell. Rounding out the deals is 50% off plus free shipping from clothing website Modcloth.

Next week’s contest will see 200 winners get a “Movie Night On Us” bundle that includes some T-Mobile swag. Each winner will get two microwaveable bags of popcorn, four reusable popcorn containers, a T-Mobile-branded plush blanket, and 3 Redbox movie rental promo codes.

Once again, it’s worth mentioning that T-Mobile is still offering free MLB.TV and a subscription to The Athletic if you haven’t already signed up for them. These offers will only be available through Tuesday, August 4, at 1:59 am PT / 4:59 am ET, so you’ve got less than a week to claim them.