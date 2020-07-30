T-Mobile for Business strikes two partnerships focused on safety

T-Mobile for Business is growing this week with two new Internet of Things partnerships.

First up, T-Mobile has struck a deal with PIMMAP to connect the company’s contactless temperature solution. This 8-inch tablet has a thermal infrared camera and can check for flu-like symptoms in people entering crowded or confined spaces by having them stand in front of the screen for just one second.

The other partnership is with Guardhat. This company makes industrial safety solutions that can are meant to help keep workers safe in potentially dangerous situations. They can do things like utilize environmental sensors to alert for things like noise, gas, and pressure; enable push-to-talk and text-to-speech; and offer fall detection.

“We are able to help employees stay safe at work using our technology ecosystem that locates individuals or machinery with precise accuracy using sensors to provide actionable intelligence to communicate directly with personnel about safety conditions, in real-time,” said Kaushik Sarkar, Guardhat Network’s vice president and head of sales in North America. “Network reliability and broadband coverage from T-Mobile is a pivotal addition to our solution and allows us to expand our services.”

These solutions are running on T-Mo’s 4G LTE network and are currently available from T-Mobile for Business.

As noted by FierceWireless, these partnerships are coming to T-Mo as part of its merger with Sprint and are helping T-Mobile to grow its piece of the enterprise market. Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business, recently said that Verizon and AT&T have 90% of the revenue in the enterprise space but that he thinks it could be a big area of growth for T-Mobile post-merger.

“We’re seeing many enterprises going through big cost transformation exercises including what they spend and how they structure their spend in this category,” Katz explained during T-Mobile’s Q1 2020 earnings call.

Source: T-Mobile