T-Mobile wins JD Power wireless customer care report for 20th time

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have caused T-Mobile to close most of its retail stores earlier this year, but that didn’t stop T-Mo from winning another customer care award.

JD Power announced its 2020 US Wireless Customer Care Performance study today, and both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile came out on top in their respective segments. This is the 20th time overall that T-Mo has come out on top in this report and its 6th straight win.

Looking just at postpaid carriers, T-Mobile put up a score of 852 points out of a possible 1,000, which is the third time in a row that it’s gotten a record-breaking score in this report. In the previous report that came out earlier this year, T-Mo got a score of 841 points.

Verizon came in second place in this report with a score of 818 points. AT&T wasn’t far behind that with 815 points, and Sprint rounded things out with a score of 767 points.

Metro by T-Mobile edged out a win in the prepaid operator segment with a score of 827 points. Right on Metro’s tail was Cricket Wireless with 823 points, followed by Virgin Mobile and Boost Mobile with scores of 793 and 786 points, respectively.

Finally, there’s the prepaid value carrier segment, which Consumer Cellular won with a score of 871 points out of 1,000. Straight Talk came in second here with 794 points and TracFone finished third with 755 points.

This JD Power Wireless Customer Care Performance study examines the experience that a customer has when contacting their carrier for support. It evaluates 12 different care channels: phone support reps, in-store contact, online chat, email, social media posts, carrier apps, automated phone systems, website search, social media search, user forums, video from carrier, and carrier app search.

For this particular study, JD Power got responses from 12,325 wireless customers who contacted their carrier’s customer support within the past three months. Responses were gathered from January through June 2020.

COVID-19 forced carriers to make big adjustments to their retail and support strategies this year. T-Mobile closed 80 percent of its stores back in March and moved more than 12,000 support reps and 60,000 pieces of equipment out of 17 call centers across the US to enable those reps to work from home. Despite all that, T-Mo managed to grow its customer care performance score compared to JD Power’s previous report as did the other three major carriers, which is good to see considering everything that’s going on.

Source: JD Power