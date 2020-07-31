T-Mobile updating LG V60 ThinQ, Galaxy Note 8 and Note 9, and OnePlus 7T

T-Mobile pushed out several new software updates this week, spreading the love to devices from LG, Samsung, and OnePlus.

First up, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is getting a 61.20MB update to version V600TM10s. This update brings with it the July 1, 2020 Android security patch level, just before the month of July comes to an end.

This update is now rolling out over the air, so you LG V60 owners ought to see it soon. You can check for it manually by going into Settings > System > Update center > System update.

Also being updated this week is a pair of former Samsung flagships. Both the Galaxy Note 9 and Note 8 are receiving updates from T-Mobile, with the Note 9’s update being version N960USQU4ETG2 and including the July 2020 security patches, improved screen resolution with WQHD+ (perhaps a fix for that resolution bug that Note 9 owners had with the previous update), and “additional updates and improvements”.

Meanwhile, the Note 8’s update bumps the phone to version N950USQS7DTE5 and includes the July 2020 security patches as well as some unspecificed “updates and improvements”.

If you’re rocking one of these Notes, you can check for your update by heading into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually on your device.

Finally, T-Mobile’s OnePlus 7T is receiving an update, as spotted by Droid-Life. This update is version 10.0.10.HD63CB and includes the July 2020 security patches.

OnePlus 7T owners can check for their update by jumping into their phone’s Settings app and tapping on System > System update > Check for update.

If you’ve got one of these four phones, let us know when your update arrives!

Thanks Nick and Paul!

Sources: T-Mobile LG V60 ThinQ 5G, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 7T