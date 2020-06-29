T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9 receiving One UI 2.1 update while Tab S6 gets Android 10

There are new updates now rolling out for the T-Mobile versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S6, and they’re both biggies.

First up, the Galaxy Note 9 is being updated to version N960USQU4ETF3 and owners are reporting that it includes Samsung’s One UI 2.1 upgrade. This brings several improvements to the former flagship, including updated AR Emoji, new camera features like a Pro Video mode that’ll let you adjust settings like ISO and exposure while recording video, and a Quick Share feature that’ll let you quickly beam files to a nearby Samsung device.

T-Mobile says that this update also includes the June 2020 security patches.

A few Note 9 owners are saying that after updating, their phone’s resolution got messed up and they had to manually change to a different resolution. However, the issue is said to come back after a reboot.

If you don’t care about that possibly encountering that bug yourself and you just want your One UI 2.1 update, you can check for it by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

Also being updated today is T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. This update brings One UI 2 and Android 10 to the tablet.

Along with the bump to Android 10, this update brings a system-wide dark mode, clearer app icons and system colors, new navigation gestures, smoother animations, more detailed info in the battery usage graph, and a whole lot of other improvements. The update also includes the May 2020 security patches.

Owners of the Galaxy Tab S6 that want to get their serving of Android 10 can check for the update by selecting Settings > Software update > Download and install.

If you’ve got a Galaxy Note 9 or Tab S6, let us know when your update is installed!

Thanks James!

Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Tab S6