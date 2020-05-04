TVision refresh is reportedly ‘tech-ready’, but T-Mobile will wait until summer for launch

We heard about a month ago that T-Mobile was in the process of “retooling” its TVision TV service, and now it sounds like TVision is ready to go. That doesn’t mean we’re going to see it launch any time soon, though.

The refreshed version of TVision is reportedly “tech-ready for launch” but likely won’t roll out until sometime this summer. That’s according to sources speaking to Light Reading, who say that T-Mo has made a new architecture for a pay-TV service that can be sent to homes and TVs while also prioritizing streaming on smartphones.

What’s holding back the launch of TVision is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many of T-Mobile’s stores are closed due to COVID-19, and an in-store demo would be a great way to demonstrate a pay TV service for interested customers. Since most of T-Mo’s stores are still closed, T-Mobile may be opting to simply push the entire launch back rather than roll out the service without offering a way for most consumers to see what it’s like in person.

Plus, a summer launch would line up with that post-merger marketing effort that we recently heard about. T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said last month that T-Mo is eyeing the summer timeframe to begin marketing with all of T-Mobile and Sprint’s stores and advertising and offers in a unified way. That big launch could be a good time to also begin pushing the refreshed TVision.

T-Mobile launched TVision a little more than a year ago in a handful of markets, including Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Longmont, CO. According to the TVision website, those are still the only markets where the service is available.

When asked about TVision last month, T-Mobile told TmoNews that “TVision and home entertainment remain important parts of our longer term strategy.”

We’ve heard previously that T-Mobile is working with MobiTV to retool TVision, but it’s unclear exactly how T-Mo is going to improve its TV service. The streaming TV space is pretty competitive with players like Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, and others, and TVision as it currently exists with its $90 per month price may have a hard time convincing consumers to choose it over those other options.

Source: Light Reading

  • Alex – T-mobile appears to be giving free 10gb of tethering data to everyone with a plan that can tether for the next 2 months due to covid-19

    • gramps28

      He reported this in the middle of March but with 20 GB of tethering.

      • RealShit

        Who cares? 10… 20GB. Bottom line tvision will never be competitive. It’s trash.

  • TenEightyPeePee

    T-Mobile needs to provide data transport for the price they are asking.

    • riverhorse

      Yes. Also, those who like most sports & non-fiction programming would never leave cable TV. For instance, a cursory look reveals beIN not available even @ alacarte.

      If TVision had a premium tier, I’d go as high as $200 fees included for a triple package of tv, broadband & cellular… Everything included & unlimited: 5Gno throttlehotspothdno deprioritize.

      • rosedawg

        You can easily leave cable and satellite. I did and I still get sports. Nfl Sunday ticket for football. Tmobile gives out mlb. You can get any sports package our there without cable/sat. Hulu has sports too. As a matter of fact, I can stream hulu, Sunday ticket, and mlb on the go. Unless tmobile changes something, you won’t be able to with their tvision.

    • RealShit

      The price will never change, unfortunately. And even if the price went down they force you to have autopay ONLY and still gotta have your own ISP. That trash service is losing in every way possible. Meanwhile people are downloading sling and YouTube tv and watching tv within seconds, T-Mobile is a joke lmao

  • rosedawg

    Tmobile better be offering something very, very similar to HULU Live or PS VUE (lord knows I miss you PS vue) and pricing.

    • RealShit

      They would NEVER. That makes too much sense. They’ll just put tvision in a new colored trash bag but it’s the same garbage at the same price. I would expect to see Obama for another term before I see T-Mobile doing that, lol

