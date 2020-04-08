T-Mobile eyeing summer for post-merger marketing effort

T-Mobile and Sprint officially closed their merger one week ago, but it may still be a few months before we really see a push of The New T-Mobile.

Speaking to CNBC‘s David Faber last week, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert hinted that he’s planning to begin unifying T-Mo and Sprint in the summer. There’s no exact date set in stone quite yet, and T-Mobile won’t be making any big changes during the coronavirus pandemic, but right now Sievert and Co. have their eye on the summer timeframe.

“So, think about the summer time frame as being when we start to unify and market with all of our stores and all of our advertising and all our offers in a more unified way,” Sievert explained. “Mid-summer, we haven’t picked a date yet. But that’s certainly always been our intention.”

And the new T-Mobile CEO isn’t the only one hinting that big things are in store for the summer. As noted by Light Reading, Wells Fargo analysts said in a note this week that “In midsummer, we will see the formal introduction to the market of New T-Mobile,” while Jeff Moore of Wave7 Research has heard that T-Mo and Sprint employees consider the merger’s April 1st closure as “day zero” and that July 1st is being looked forward to as “day one”.

There’s a lot of excitement about the merger among both customers and employees of T-Mobile and Sprint and so many people are wondering when T-Mo will begin combining the networks and rolling out. T-Mobile has said that for now, customers will continue to use two separate networks, visit separate stores, and access the same customer service they’ve been using.

Waiting until July or August to really start its New T-Mobile marketing push gives T-Mo some time to integrate the Sprint execs and retail employees who are joining T-Mobile’s leadership team as well as the Sprint retail stores and employees who are being transitioned to T-Mo, all amid the coronavirus outbreak. This merger was a long time in the making and T-Mobile is known for its loud marketing, and so the company likely wants to ensure it makes a big splash when it officially introduces The New T-Mobile to the public.

Sources: CNBC, Light Reading

  • Bilesha Welton

    Mike Sievert seems a lot more “traditional” as far as CEOs go. Is he going to be loud enough?

    • Acdc1a

      Unlikely. Check his social media. That said, T-Mobile as long as they treat everyone well doesn’t need that “edge” anymore.

      • SparklingCyanide

        I agree. Leger accomplished what he set out to do, transform T-Mobile into a massive competent competitor to Verizon.Att. they have all the tools they need now, just have to put it to good use. this arsenal of precious/valuable Spectrum that the New T-Mobile has, it’s definitely a huge advantage going forward.

        • marque2

          Leger convinced people to join Tmobile when it was still the pits. I think they created an image with edginess that caused a lot of younger folk in their 20’s and 30’s to sign up.

          If they go back to stodgie old phone company – I don’t see the million more enrollees per quarter happening much longer.

  • marque2

    I guess that is OK, but you would think after two years they would have some snazzy marketing already prepared to get us all excited about the new merger. I would have started Ads on April 1.

    • budabellyx

      That sounds good on paper, but they had to be prepared for if the deal fell through.

      • marque2

        Theycould prepare a few ads just in case? Maybe a set of merge ads and a set of business as usual ads? Seems like poor marketing/planning than preparing for a deal to fall through.

  • budabellyx

    I’m more interested in the network side of it. Sprint gets good reception in my neighborhood, and they’re one of the few that do. I get decent connectivity on T-Mobile, but it could be better.

    • SparklingCyanide

      now you’re going to have the best of both worlds,and even better in the years to come. a win win, if you ask me.

    • marque2

      Sprint phones can cover all the Tmobile LTE bands in addition to all the Sprint bands, so your service can only be better! Tmobile customers have less opportunity on Sprint bands.

  • Linx

    Legere should have really been here for this.

