T-Mobile and other US carriers pledge to waive late fees due to coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, companies from around the broadband and wireless industries have pledged to help keep consumers connected.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced the Keep Americans Connected Pledge this week, which has companies make three commitments to ensure that people can stay online even if they encounter issues paying their bill during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the next 60 days, the companies who agreed to this pledge must:

Not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

T-Mobile is among the companies that have taken Pai’s pledge. AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, US Cellular, and TracFone have also taken the pledge, and groups like the Rural Broadband Association, CTIA, and Competitive Carriers of America have all endorsed the pledge.

The coronavirus pandemic is sure to have an effect on a lot of people even if they don’t actually contract the virus. For example, lots of folks are now working from home and that can have an impact on people in the service industry. That can result in some people not getting paid as much as they normally would, and so the Keep America Connected Pledge is aimed at ensuring that those people can still say connected to their loved ones and the world, even if they have issues paying their bill.

Here’s the full list of companies and groups that’ve signed on to the FCC’s Keep America Connected Pledge:

