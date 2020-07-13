T-Mobile teases new Un-carrier move coming soon

It looks like T-Mobile has a new Un-carrier move coming soon.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert teased a new Un-carrier announcement today, posting a tweet that reads “You feeling like this industry needs another #Uncarrier kick? Me too…”.

The tweet also includes a video that names T-Mo’s previous Un-carrier moves. At the end of the video, a phone is ringing and it says “…Stay tuned”. The time on the phone is 7:16, suggesting that the announcement could happen this Thursday, July 16.

You feeling like this industry needs another #Uncarrier kick? Me too… pic.twitter.com/svLl7JM6sg — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) July 13, 2020

There haven’t been any rumblings about what T-Mobile’s next Un-carrier move might be. T-Mo’s most recent Un-carrier move was the launch of its Connecting Heroes initiative in May, which was part of the New T-Mobile Un-carrier 1.0 announcement.

Do you have any guesses about what T-Mobile might be planning for its next Un-carrier announcement?

UPDATE: T-Mobile has confirmed to TmoNews that the Un-carrier event will be streamed this Thursday, July 16, at 8:30 am ET/11:30 am ET. The stream will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, who worked with T-Mo on a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year, and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert will “unveil how the supercharged Un-carrier will continue to change wireless for good.”

