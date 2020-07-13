T-Mobile teases new Un-carrier move coming soon

t-mobile-the-un-carrier

It looks like T-Mobile has a new Un-carrier move coming soon.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert teased a new Un-carrier announcement today, posting a tweet that reads “You feeling like this industry needs another #Uncarrier kick? Me too…”.

The tweet also includes a video that names T-Mo’s previous Un-carrier moves. At the end of the video, a phone is ringing and it says “…Stay tuned”. The time on the phone is 7:16, suggesting that the announcement could happen this Thursday, July 16.

There haven’t been any rumblings about what T-Mobile’s next Un-carrier move might be. T-Mo’s most recent Un-carrier move was the launch of its Connecting Heroes initiative in May, which was part of the New T-Mobile Un-carrier 1.0 announcement.

Do you have any guesses about what T-Mobile might be planning for its next Un-carrier announcement?

 

UPDATE: T-Mobile has confirmed to TmoNews that the Un-carrier event will be streamed this Thursday, July 16, at 8:30 am ET/11:30 am ET. The stream will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, who worked with T-Mo on a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year, and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert will “unveil how the supercharged Un-carrier will continue to change wireless for good.”

t-mobile-un-carrier-next-july

 

Source: Mike Sievert (Twitter)

Tags: , ,

  • Tony Wu

    Still waiting 5G Home Internet…
    Or update new wireless router, wifi-6 router…

    • themask128

      Bridge mode. WiFi 6 is barely out. It will take a while to become mainstream

      • Yonatan Ben Magen

        WiFi 6 eventhough my Note10+ supports it – not worth paying bleeding edge prices to be a beta tester.

        Only a handful of phones and devices support it 802.11ax think more routers than devices.
        Seems like so many devices selling are still 2.4ghz over 5ghz wifi components.

        Been waiting on T-Mo 5G HSI so I can ditch Xspeninty – but not sure that it will be competitive – 300mbps blast (HSI only and own modem) $74 with taxes.1 year contract with 1.2TB data cap at 550Gb for the month already since WFH. Now no datacap is only +$25 datacap is still a crappy BS fee (unless your hosting a server and using TBs per month of bandwidth (hard with throttled UL speeds)

  • Francisco Peña

    Probably a 3 month subscription to the Anthony Anderson comedic collection on Quibi.

  • riverhorse

    Free activation and monthly service for all looted phones.

    • Francisco Peña

      That’s only on Boost

  • wjrandon

    Free T-Mobile branded Handkerchief to the first 1000 subscribers that text “lame” to 101010.

RSS PhoneDog