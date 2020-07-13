T-Mobile Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ receiving new updates today

It’s been a couple of months since T-Mobile last pushed out an update for its Galaxy S10 series phones, but today a new update has started going out.

T-Mobile is now sending updates to its Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ models. The updates are sizable, each weighing in at a little more than 500MB. The changelog on the updates themselves only reveal that they include the June 1, 2020 Android security patch level, but T-Mobile’s support pages for the S10e, S10, and S10+ say that these updates also have Wi-Fi Calling improvements and additional bug fixes and improvements.

If you’re rocking a Galaxy S10e, you should be on the lookout for an update to version G970USQU3DTE8. Galaxy S10 owners are getting an update to version G973USQU3DTE8, while Galaxy S10+ owners should watch for version G975USQU3DTE8.

This update is now going out over the air, so you should see it on your Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+ in the coming days. If you don’t feel like waiting and you’d rather dive in and try to find what’s new in this update right now, you can manually check for it by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

Let us know when your Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+ is updated!

Thanks Paul, Scott, and Tom!