Apple releases iOS 13.6 and watchOS 6.2.8 updates

Apple today released iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 updates. You can get the new update on your iPhone or iPad right now by going into Settings > General > Software Update on your device.

As for what’s included, Apple’s changelog says that iPhone owners are getting digital car key support. If you’ve got a vehicle that also supports this feature, you can use your iPhone to unlock, lock, and start your car, plus you can send digital car keys over iMessage if someone else needs to drive your vehicle.

Apple News is also being beefed up in iOS 13.6. Apple News+ subscribers are getting audio stories, which are professionally narrated versions of some of the best stories in Apple News+, while Apple News Today is a free audio briefing on the day’s top stories.

There’s an assortment of bug fixes and other improvements in the update as well. A new setting will let you choose if updates are downloaded automatically over Wi-Fi, and Apple has squashed a bug that caused some apps to become unresponsive when syncing iCloud Drive data. Also fixed is an issue that caused some iPhone 6S and iPhone SE devices from registering for Wi-Fi Calling.

Apple Watch owners have another update to install today. watchOS 6.2.8 is now available with digital car key support for the Apple Watch Series 5.

Digital car keys

Unlock, lock, and start your compatible car with your iPhone

Securely remove digital keys from a lost device via iCloud

Share digital keys easily with iMessage

Driver-specific profiles so you can configure shared keys for full-access or restricted driving

Power reserve lets you unlock and start your car for up to five hours after iPhone runs out of battery

Apple News

Audio stories are professionally narrated versions of some of the best reads from Apple News+, selected and produced by the Apple News editors as part of your Apple News+ subscription

Apple News Today is a new, free audio briefing on the day’s top stories from the Apple News editors, also available in the Podcasts app

A new Audio tab makes it easy to find Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories

CarPlay allows you to listen to Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories while on the road

Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City

More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to Apple News+

Your daily newsletter from Apple News can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests

Health

New category for symptoms in the Health app, including symptoms logged from Cycle Tracking and ECG

Ability to log new symptoms, like fever, chills, sore throat or coughing, and share them with third-party apps

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.