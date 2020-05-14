T-Mobile pushing new security update to Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e
A few days after T-Mobile pushed updates to its Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, it’s the Galaxy S10 phones’ turn to be updated.
The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e are now receiving updates from T-Mo. Galaxy S10 owners should be on the lookout for version G973USQS3DTD5 while Galaxy S10+ is getting version G975USQS3DTD5 and the Galaxy S10e is receiving version G970USQS3DTD5.
As for what’s included, the May 2020 Android security patches is the only item mentioned on the changelog. That may not make for a super exciting update, but it’s good to have the most up-to-date security patches on your phone to help keep it and your data secure.
This update is now rolling out over the air, so if you’ve got a Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10e it should show up on your device in the coming days. To check for it manully, go into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.
Thanks Luis and Tom!