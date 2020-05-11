T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ receiving new security update
Mondays can be tough, but T-Mobile is helping to make the start of the week a bit better for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ owners.
T-Mobile is now pushing updates to its Note 10 and Note 10+ that bump them to versions N970USQS3CTD3 and N975USQS3CTD3, respectively. The only item mentioned on the changelogs is “The security of your device has been improved”, with both phones getting the May 1, 2020 security patch level.
It was just two weeks ago that the Note 10 and Note 10+ got big updates that included One UI 2.1 and several new features, so it’s not a big surprise to see that these new updates are relatively small. Still, it’s good to see another update coming so soon and bringing the most up-to-date security patches.
These updates are now rolling out over the air, so if you’re rocking a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ you should see it hit your phone in the coming days. You can also check for it manually by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually on your device.
Thanks Aaron!