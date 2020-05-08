Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a disappear from T-Mobile’s online store

T-Mobile began selling Google Pixel phones last year, adding devices like the Pixel 3a and 3a XL as well as the Pixel 4 and 4 XL to its roster. Recently, though, the phones have been mysteriously disappearing from T-Mobile’s shelves.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a have gone missing from T-Mobile’s online store, following the disappearance of the Pixel 4 XL a couple of months ago. As noted by the folks at 9to5Google, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are no longer listed in Phones section of T-Mo’s site and Google has been pulled from the list of brands that you can use to filter the devices.

Trying a direct link to Google’s brand doesn’t yield any results and a link to any one of the Pixel phones will redirect you to the main Phones section of T-Mobile’s online store.

Interestingly, Sprint still has several Pixel phones available in its online store. Those include the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Pixel 3a and 3a XL, and the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

T-Mobile said in a statement to 9to5Google that it’s still carrying Pixel phones but due to limited inventory, it’s only stocking the phones in physical stores and leaving online sales to Sprint. Meanwhile, sources tell 9to5 that T-Mobile retail stores can’t order Pixel products and that carrier stores are removing Pixel displays beginning next week. Google has said that there’s been no change to its relationship with T-Mobile.

It’s kind of strange to see Google’s Pixel phones disappear from T-Mobile. Google is expected to launch its new Pixel 4a soon and so T-Mo might pull the Pixel 3a to make room for the 4a, but the Pixel 4 is still Google’s flagship and the Pixel 5 isn’t likely to launch until later this year so it’s strange to see it disappear as well.

We did see the OnePlus 7 Pro get pulled from T-Mobile’s online store and then return months later (though it’s now gone again), so it’s possible that these Pixel phones could return at some point. For now, though, if you’re in the market for a Pixel phone you can buy an unlocked model direct from Google.

Via: 9to5Google

Source: T-Mobile