Pixel 4a image leaked by Google Store

Google has accidentally shown off the Pixel 4a before giving the phone a real announcement.

The Pixel 4a briefly appeared on the Google Store home page in Canada today. An official image for the phone was attached to some text that said “Nest Wifi” and “Wi-Fi the way it should be.” But rather than the Nest Wifi router, the image showed the unannounced Pixel 4a.

The home page has since been updated and the Pixel 4a is nowhere to be seen. But of course this is the internet, and so the image was saved before it was taken down by Google.

Getting to the phone itself, the Pixel 4a has a hole-punch selfie camera on its display. Around back we can see a rear camera and a flash inside a square camera bump as well as a rear fingerprint reader. And then on the side of the phone is a mint green-colored power button.

There’s no word yet on when the Pixel 4a will actually launch, but when it does the phone is expected to have specs like a 5.81-inch display, 12.2MP rear camera, Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 3080mAh battery. Rumors have suggested it could be priced at $349 for a model with 128GB of storage.

Last year we saw T-Mobile begin to officially sell Google’s Pixel phones, including the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4, and so it’s possible that the Pixel 4a will be available from T-Mobile whenever it does end up being released. What do you think of the Pixel 4a so far?

Source: Google Store