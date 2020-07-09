T-Mobile Center is the new name of Sprint arena in Kansas City

T-Mobile is putting its name on another arena.

T-Mo confirmed today that the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO is being renamed to T-Mobile Center. The arena will continue to host entertainment, sports, and other events through 2032.

The transformation from Sprint Center to T-Mobile Center will take place over the coming months, with new signage slated to go up in August.

Besides the new name and fresh coat of magenta paint, the T-Mobile Center will also offer benefits to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint customers. This includes a fast pass entrance that’ll help those customers beat the crowds just by showing their phone at the special entry.

T-Mo has confirmed that it’ll continue to offer free Wi-Fi for every visitor at the T-Mobile Center, too.

Along with the T-Mobile Center, T-Mo has its name on a few other venues, including T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, T-Mobile Park in Seattle, and Distrito T-Mobile in Puerto Rico.

It’s not a huge surprise to learn that the Sprint Center is becoming the T-Mobile Center since the Sprint brand will be going away following the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. Today’s news is still notable for residents of the Kansas City area who are also T-Mo, Metro, or Sprint customers, though, because it means they’ll get some special perks at the T-Mobile Center whenever big events actually start happening again.

Source: T-Mobile