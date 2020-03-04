Distrito T-Mobile is a new entertainment complex in Puerto Rico that’s opening next month

After opening T-Mobile Arena in 2016 and then getting its name on a ballpark in 2018, T-Mo will help open another new venue next month.

Distrito T-Mobile is a new entertainment complex in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It’s opening in April 2020 and T-Mo is the founding naming partner with a 10-year commitment.

Included in the 476,000 square foot complex is a movie theater, music hall for concerts and shows, ziplines, multiple restaurants, and a virtual reality gaming center with laser tag and a bowling alley. There’s also a digital scenery system made up of 14,000 square feet of LED screens, including one of the biggest horizontal 4K displays in the U.S., and a hotel so you can stay close to the action.

Visitors will find device charging stations at Distrito T-Mobile as well as their first hour of parking free. Just like at its other venues, T-Mo is giving its customers special benefits at Distrito T-Mobile, including a second hour of free parking, a dedicated VIP Express Line for faster entry into the music hall, and seat upgrades for some events there.

“The residents of Puerto Rico have shown so much resilience as they rebuild after one of the worst natural disasters ever, and we want them to know T-Mobile is here to support them — this time, through a huge 10-year investment into the region,” said T-Mobile CEO John Legere. “We’re honored to expand our role in helping the community bounce back with Distrito T-Mobile — this is going to be epic!”

Source: T-Mobile