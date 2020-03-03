T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra receiving updates ahead of launch day

galaxy-s20-phones

Lots of T-Mobile customers are getting their Galaxy S20s early ahead of the phones’ official March 6th launch date, and now those lucky folks are being treated to a software update.

The T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are each receiving a pre-launch software update with the March 1, 2020 Android security patches. Galaxy S20 owners should look for version G981USQU1ATBN while Galaxy S20+ folks will get G986USQU1ATBN and Galaxy S20 Ultra owners will receive version G988USQU1ATBN.

tmobile-s20-ultra-march-update

These updates are now rolling out over the air, so if you pre-ordered one of the S20 phones, you should get your update soon after you turn it on and get it set up. You can also manually check for updates by going into Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Have you gotten a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra early?

Thanks Mr P, Daryl, and Preston!

  • Nate

    Activating mine now… Just having to sort out the JUMP of confusion first.

  • Linx

    I know this has nothing to do with the update, 5G is greatly lacking so far for anyone wondering. I mean really underwhelming, slower than 4G. I’ve been doing speed tests with 2 devices. 5G only won once.

    • TenEightyPeePee

      I had 1 test near home… got 40Mb down and 30Mb up… but near work I got 102Mb down and 40Mb up… Phoenix, AZ

    • Todd N.

      I 100% agree… 5g is like 2g (Edge). It is so slow most of my apps time out. I’ve had to disable it for the time being. This is even after the update and activating my new sim. Will be call tmobile in a day or two if it doesn’t improve.

  • SparklingCyanide

    received it nearly as soon as i turned on my GS20 Ultra, legit device.

