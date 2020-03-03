T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra receiving updates ahead of launch day
Lots of T-Mobile customers are getting their Galaxy S20s early ahead of the phones’ official March 6th launch date, and now those lucky folks are being treated to a software update.
The T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are each receiving a pre-launch software update with the March 1, 2020 Android security patches. Galaxy S20 owners should look for version G981USQU1ATBN while Galaxy S20+ folks will get G986USQU1ATBN and Galaxy S20 Ultra owners will receive version G988USQU1ATBN.
These updates are now rolling out over the air, so if you pre-ordered one of the S20 phones, you should get your update soon after you turn it on and get it set up. You can also manually check for updates by going into Settings > Software update > Download and install.
Have you gotten a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra early?
Thanks Mr P, Daryl, and Preston!