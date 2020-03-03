T-Mobile Galaxy S9 and S9+ Android 10 updates begin rolling out again

Nearly a week after T-Mobile paused the Galaxy S9 and S9+ updates to Android 10, the rollouts have resumed.

The T-Mo Galaxy S9’s update to Android 10 is version G960USQU7DTA8 and is 1994.95MB in size, while the S9+ update is version G965USQU7DTA5 and it weighs in at 1940.13MB.

This update is similar to the Android 10 updates we’ve seen for other Samsung phones lately, bringing with it dark mode enhancements like darkened wallpapers, widgets, and alarms while the dark theme is on. There are clearer app icons and system colors, too, as well as improved layouts to titles and buttons to eliminate wasted screen space.

Samsung says that it has refined the interactions of this update to make it more comfortable for you to navigate on a large display with minimal finger movement. There are also new navigation gestures and smoother animations.

When it comes to specific apps, Digital Wellbeing has gained a Focus Mode to help you silence distracting apps and the Device Care section’s battery graph will now give you more detailed information. Samsung’s Camera app will let you edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen, and it’s also got an improved layout to help you focus on snapping photos.

This update also brings the February 1, 2020 Android security patches.

Finally, T-Mobile says that as part of this update, the built-in DIGITS multi-line settings have been removed.

Some Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners were likely a bit frustrated last week when we learned that their Android 10 update had been paused after it was finally supposed to start rolling out. We still don’t know exactly why the rollouts were paused, but the good news is that that delay lasted less than a week and now the updates appear to be rolling out fully.

Once Android 10 arrives on your T-Mobile Galaxy S9 or S9+, let us know what you think of it and all the changes that it brings!

Thanks Brandon, Joe, Whitestar2261, Dane, Jefferson, Ned, and Alexander!